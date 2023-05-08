Scotiabank Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$29.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canfor from C$35.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Canfor Stock Up 4.9 %

Canfor stock opened at C$21.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$18.42 and a twelve month high of C$28.08.

About Canfor

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

