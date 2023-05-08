Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,840,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $70.75. 939,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

