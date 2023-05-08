Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

