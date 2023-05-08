Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,296 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.85 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

