Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.66.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 103.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

