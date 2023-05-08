Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

