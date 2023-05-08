SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $14,559.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.44 or 1.00076961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03343304 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,428.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.