Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $70.90 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

