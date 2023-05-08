Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $409,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SO opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

