Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $336,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $71.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

