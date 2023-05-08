Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $244,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

