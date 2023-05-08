Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

