Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.15

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 203492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

