Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

