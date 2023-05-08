Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Further Reading
