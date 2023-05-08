Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

RCL traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

