Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Spin Master Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$38.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$50.86.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

