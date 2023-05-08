Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

TSE IFP traded up C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$22.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,560. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.55. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.250798 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$80,750.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

