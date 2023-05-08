Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

