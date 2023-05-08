Roth Mkm Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $130.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 444,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

