Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $198.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

