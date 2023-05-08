Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

