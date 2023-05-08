Roblox’s (RBLX) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.28. 9,451,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.