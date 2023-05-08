Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,576,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,522. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

