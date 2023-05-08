Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 25,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,062,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564,457. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

