Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,981,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 447,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

