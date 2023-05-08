Robert W. Baird Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock worth $793,954. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

