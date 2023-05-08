Robert W. Baird Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $36.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.