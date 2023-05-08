Robert K. Temple Sells 13,859 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 13,859 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $109,901.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $165,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 714,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NuScale Power by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

