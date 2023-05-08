Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 551,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

