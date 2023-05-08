Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 1,335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,201. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

