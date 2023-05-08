Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.05. 966,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,820. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

