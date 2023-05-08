Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 779,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,611. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.