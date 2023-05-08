Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.92. 730,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

