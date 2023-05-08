Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.