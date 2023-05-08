ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $3,332.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

