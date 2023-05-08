Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX):

4/18/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/18/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

4/16/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $194.20 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $197.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of -0.50.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 51.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

