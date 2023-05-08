RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 90.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $340.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,674.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RE/MAX news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $40,116.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,674.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 186,855 shares of company stock worth $3,307,086. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Further Reading

