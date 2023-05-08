Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.01. 1,636,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,821. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

