Raymond James Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $225.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $211.93.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

