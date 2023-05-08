Raymond James & Associates Sells 66,761 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 66,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $340,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 288,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,722,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

