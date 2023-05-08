Raymond James & Associates Has $672.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $672,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,658. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average of $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.