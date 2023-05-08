Raymond James & Associates Has $216.90 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $216,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,918. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

