Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $99.20. 3,483,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

