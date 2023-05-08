Raymond James & Associates Buys 45,099 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $209,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.24. 702,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,945. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

