Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $444,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $173.83. 906,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,672. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

