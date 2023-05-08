Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $969,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $493.32. The stock had a trading volume of 747,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.84. The company has a market cap of $459.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

