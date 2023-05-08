Raymond James & Associates Acquires 26,674 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $235,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $544.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

