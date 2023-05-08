Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,686 shares during the period. Rapid7 comprises 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.25% of Rapid7 worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $390,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RPD traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,558. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

