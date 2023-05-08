Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $68.51 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029088 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

