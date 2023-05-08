Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $4.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

