R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $18.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,796. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,372 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,355 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

